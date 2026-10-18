Malawi cabinet ministers, Govt officials, DPP bigwigs secretly gather in RSA

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-With President Arthur Peter Mutharika currently in South Africa following his private departure on October 6, 2026 this publication has reliable information revealing that senior cabinet ministers, senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ruling party officials, and several top government bureaucrats have secretly flown to Johannesburg this weekend.

What was initially announced as a private visit by the President has turned into a major gathering of state power in South Africa.

Key figures across cabinet and ruling party structures, alongside various state officials, have boarded Johannesburg-bound flights this weekend, leaving key administrative desks in Lilongwe noticeably quiet.

Confirming the flurry of international travel, a companion traveling with one of the high-ranking officials disclosed off-the-record that numerous senior political figures and their entourages have taken up residence in Johannesburg hotels, sparking intense speculation back home.

The sudden influx of senior cabinet ministers and party elites into South Africa comes amid unconfirmed rumors making the rounds in political circles on Mutharika’s continued stay in that rainbow nation.

While official government spokespersons maintain that the President’s stay in South Africa remains a private visit, the presence of top cabinet ministers and party stalwarts on the ground in Johannesburg this weekend has only heightened public curiosity over the true status and nature of the trip.

As the weekend unfolds, all eyes remain on Johannesburg as Malawians await further updates on the President’s schedule and the return of senior government leaders to Lilongwe.

But Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi told local press that Mutharika’s trip to South Africa remains private that will not give details.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha will grace this year’s Mhlanko wa Alhomwe at Chonde in Mulanje district.

This is the first time for Mutharika as a patron to miss the event.