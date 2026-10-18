Malawi presidency, DPP inner circle snub 2026 Mulhako Wa Alomwe cultural festival

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s presidency, governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) inner-circle have deserted this year’s Mulhako Wa Alomwe cultural festival at Chonde in Mulanje district.

Missing the event including President Peter Mutharika as patron and both vice presidents including Jane Ansah and Enoch Chihana.

Not only that but also DPP’s inner circle including Land Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu, Information Minister Shadreck Namalomba, Local Government Minister Ben Phiri, Homeland Security Minister Peter Mukhitho, Agriculture Minister Roza Mbilizi, Sports Minister Alfred Gangata, Speaker Sameer Suleman and among others.

The development has raised serious concerns as the event is considered as annual gathering for DPP elites across the country and beyond.

This comes also after this publication carried an article of some cabinet Ministers, DPP bigwigs and government officials secretly camping over the weekend in South Africa where President Mutharika is on private trip since October 6, 2026.

Currently, Finance Minister Joseph Mwanamvekha is presiding over this year’s Mulhako Wa Alomwe cultural festival.

Notable personalities attending the festival including Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) representative Justin Saidi, Transport Minister Jappie Mhango, Energy Minister Jean Mathanga, Gender Minister Mary Navicha, Education Minister Bright Msaka, Foreign Affairs Minister George Chaponda, DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha, DPP Regional Governor for the Centre Kambalame and DPP Regional Governor for Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, among other distinguished guests.

The festival continues to highlight the importance of cultural preservation, unity and national identity, bringing together people from different backgrounds to celebrate Malawi’s cultural diversity.