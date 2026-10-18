Catholic Bishop Msusa challenges Malawians to speak out on national crises

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Catholic Church Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Blantyre Archdiocese has challenged Malawians to stop remaining silent about the country’s pressing problems, urging citizens to speak out instead of waiting for others to raise their concerns.

Preaching during Sunday Mass marking the Feast of the Dedication of the Church at St Anthony of Padua Parish in Chinyonga, Blantyre, Archbishop Msusa highlighted what he described as contradictions in the country’s economic and public service situation.

He questioned why foreign currency could reportedly be found for importing vehicles while access to forex for fuel remained a challenge, and why medicines were difficult to find in public hospitals while private facilities could still provide them.

The Archbishop said these problems were visible to many people, yet citizens often remained silent instead of demanding answers and solutions.

He also cautioned Catholics against accusing bishops of having “eaten chi banzi” — a local expression suggesting that Church leaders have been compromised — whenever they do not issue pastoral letters addressing national concerns.

Archbishop Msusa reminded the faithful that every baptised Christian shares in the prophetic mission of the Church and therefore has a responsibility to speak truthfully about issues affecting society.

He assured the congregation that a pastoral letter would be issued at the appropriate time, stressing that the Church’s response would come when it was ready.

His message placed renewed emphasis on civic responsibility, accountability and the role of religious institutions in encouraging public debate about Malawi’s social and economic challenges.