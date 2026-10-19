Hichilema under scrutiny over delay in naming full cabinet

…..Governance expert cites lack of trust

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The delay by Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema to name a full Cabinet has drawn mixed reactions, with a governance expert attributing it to a trust deficit, while the opposition says the country is operating on autopilot.

Governance and political expert Chadrin Nseemani says in his view, the President is cautious because he does not trust much of the political class around power.

“There is a legitimate question being asked by many Zambians today. Why is President Hakainde Hichilema finding it difficult to constitute a full Cabinet? The answer does not lie in indecisiveness. It lies in trust. Most of the political class that surrounds power in Zambia today is simply not trustworthy,” Nseemani says.

Nseemani claims that President Hichilema’s anti-corruption stance disrupted an entrenched system, affecting both those who left government after 2021 and some within the current establishment.

“Many of them are now entangled in protracted court cases relating to corruption, abuse of office and unexplained wealth. Their antagonism towards President Hichilema is therefore not ideological. It is personal and existential,” he said in a statement.

He further highlighted that some individuals within government thrived under patronage and view public office as an opportunity for accumulation.

“A President who is determined to run a clean and accountable government cannot, in good conscience, run that government with individuals whose primary motivation is corrupt enrichment,” Nseemani said.

Nseemani attributed leaks of classified information and theft in some ministries to what he described as sabotage.

“This, in my considered view, is the genesis of the hate, the leaks, and the betrayal that the President has endured. It is corruption fighting back,” he said, alleging collaboration between former government officials and some serving civil servants.

He suggested that Article 116 of the Constitution should be considered to source ministers from outside Parliament, including from the private sector, academia, diaspora and civil society.

“What is required is more than a reshuffle. What is required is a total overhaul of the system closest to the Presidency and of those managing strategic state institutions,” he said.

However, Tonse Alliance Deputy Director of Administration Chikankatika Alex questioned the continued vacancies in what he described as critical dockets such as Energy, Mines and Education.

Chikankatika said Zambia cannot afford to be left on autopilot at a time citizens are facing a rising cost of living and fuel price increases.

“Ministries are not merely offices occupied by civil servants. They are strategic institutions responsible for implementing government policy, responding to emerging challenges, and translating national priorities into practical solutions,” he said.

He argued that while civil servants continue administrative duties, political leadership and accountability must come from Cabinet ministers who answer to Parliament and the public.

“Who, then, is providing the necessary political leadership and accountability in these critical sectors?” he asked.

Chikankatika also questioned whether the economic hardships were the price citizens must pay for supporting political opponents of the President.

State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has dismissed suggestions of a leadership vacuum, stating that a Cabinet is already in place and only a few appointments remain.

On September 14, President Hichilema appointed four ministers: Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane to Finance and National Planning, Mulambo Haimbe to Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Prof Roma Chilengi to Health and Dr Gilbert Siame to Green Economy and Environment.

The Constitution of Zambia does not prescribe a timeframe within which a President must appoint a full Cabinet after winning an election.

Article 116 of the Constitution states that “The President shall appoint a prescribed number of Members of Parliament as Ministers” but does not stipulate a specific period for doing so.

The issue has arisen following President Hakainde Hichilema’s measured approach to constituting his Cabinet after the August 2026 general election, having so far appointed only four ministers.

Ruling party, United Party for National Development Legal and Constitutional Affairs Chairperson Jack Mwiimbu says there is no law prescribing a timeframe within which the President must appoint Cabinet.

In practice, Cabinet appointments follow the first sitting of the National Assembly. Article 75 provides that the Speaker shall, within thirty days after a general election, appoint a date for the first sitting of the National Assembly.

After Members of Parliament are sworn in at that sitting, Article 116 is invoked, requiring the President to appoint ministers from among MPs.

Political analysts note that this means a President can appoint Cabinet in batches and at his discretion, with no constitutional breach for delay.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations have, however, warned that the delay could affect implementation of government programmes, while State House maintains that a functional Cabinet is already in place and additional appointments will be made in due course.