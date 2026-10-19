“Forever chemicals” in rainwater: Why Malawi must be on alert?

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Rainwater, often regarded as one of nature’s purest gifts, is facing a growing global pollution threat from persistent industrial chemicals known as “forever chemicals”, raising concerns about drinking-water safety and environmental protection.

A peer-reviewed study published in Environmental Science & Technology in August 2022 by researchers affiliated with Stockholm University and ETH Zurich warned that concentrations of certain per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in rainwater can exceed stringent drinking-water health guidelines, even in remote locations such as Antarctica and the Tibetan Plateau.

The findings raise an important question for countries such as Malawi: how can communities protect their water resources from pollutants that are difficult to remove once they enter the environment?

What Are Forever Chemicals?

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used for their resistance to water, oil, heat and stains.

They have been used in various products, including some non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, food packaging, firefighting foams and cosmetics.

Their durability makes them useful for manufacturers, but it also means many PFAS break down extremely slowly in the environment.

Some can travel long distances through air and water, spreading contamination far beyond their original sources.

How Does Rainwater Become Contaminated?

Certain PFAS can enter the atmosphere through industrial activities and other sources of pollution.

As rain forms and falls, it can collect these chemicals and carry them into rivers, lakes, soil and groundwater.

The 2022 study found that some PFAS concentrations in rainwater exceeded strict drinking-water guidelines, including in parts of the world considered relatively untouched by human activity.

However, this does not mean that every raindrop is contaminated at the same level or that all rainwater everywhere is unsafe.

It means that persistent chemical pollution has become widespread enough to raise serious environmental and public-health concerns.

What Are the Health Concerns?

Exposure to certain PFAS has been linked to potential health problems, including effects on the immune system and increased risks of particular illnesses.

The level of risk depends on the specific chemical, its concentration, the amount of exposure and how long a person is exposed.

Exceeding a drinking-water guideline does not mean someone will become sick immediately, but it signals that the water requires careful assessment.

Because PFAS can remain in the environment for long periods, reducing exposure and preventing further pollution are important public-health priorities.

Can Water Be Treated?

Some water-treatment technologies can reduce PFAS, including activated carbon, ion exchange and reverse osmosis.

However, not every household filter removes these chemicals effectively, so consumers should check whether a product has been independently tested for the specific PFAS it claims to remove.

Testing by a qualified laboratory is the most reliable way to determine whether a water source contains PFAS and at what concentration.

Preventing pollution at its source is equally important because treating contaminated water can be costly and technically challenging.

Why Malawi Should Pay Attention

The international study does not prove that Malawi’s rainwater contains PFAS at the concentrations identified elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the findings highlight the importance of testing local water sources rather than assuming that naturally occurring rainwater is always chemically safe.

Malawi should strengthen its capacity to test drinking water, monitor environmental pollution and investigate potential sources of persistent chemicals.

Government agencies, universities and water authorities could work together to assess rivers, groundwater, rainwater collection systems and areas potentially affected by industrial activities.

Where contamination is identified, authorities should provide clear public guidance and help affected communities access safe and affordable drinking water.

For households that harvest rainwater, clean collection surfaces and properly maintained storage tanks are useful precautions, although they cannot guarantee the removal of PFAS.

Conclusion: Protect Malawi’s Water Before Problems Grow

Malawi’s water-security challenge is not simply about ensuring that water is available, but also about making sure it is safe to drink.

The global PFAS warning should encourage stronger scientific research, improved water-quality monitoring and more effective pollution controls.

Authorities should avoid creating unnecessary public alarm, but they must also avoid assuming that the absence of local testing means there is no risk.

Investing in laboratories, environmental surveillance and public education would help Malawi identify potential threats before they become more difficult and expensive to address.

Ultimately, protecting the country’s water resources requires prevention, reliable scientific evidence and responsible environmental management.

The message is clear: Malawi must test its water, strengthen pollution controls and protect its freshwater resources before preventable contamination threatens future generations.