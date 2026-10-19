Lilongwe fuel vendor burnt down after motorcycle catches fire during police chase

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-One of the country’s fuel vendors in Lilongwe has died after his motorcycle caught of fire during the Malawi Police chase.

The deceased identified as Yamikani Jefinala, died after a motorcycle he was riding burst into flames during a police chase at Kanengo in Lilongwe.

However, his friend sustained serious burns and was rushed to hospital.

According to eyewitnesses disclosed that the late Jefinala crashed into a police vehicle that was attempting to block his way during the pursuit.

“The motorcycle, which was carrying four 20-litre containers of fuel, burst into flames, fatally engulfing him and seriously burning his friend, identified only as Ben,” adds an eye witness.

Another witnesses, Jailosi Tchaka, who comes from the same Mkoko Village in Namitete as Jefinala, said the deceased had only started selling fuel three days before the incident.

“Yamikani had only started this fuel business three days ago. We come from the same village, Mkoko, in Namitete,” he told Nationonline.

The incident sparked brief unrest around Kanengo, where angry people blocked the M1 Road in protest. Police later fired teargas to disperse the crowd, bringing the unrest to an end.

The incident comes amid Lilongwe City Council’s announced crackdown on illegal fuel vending, hoarding and other malpractices linked to persistent fuel shortages.

Malawi Police Service are yet to comment on the matter.