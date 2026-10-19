“Keep religion out of partisan politics”-Muslim body rebukes Speaker Suleman

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) has rebuked political leaders, including Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleiman, to keep religion out of partisan politics following remarks he made during a Dawah event in Lilongwe on Saturday.

In a press statement dated October 19, 2026, MAM said disassociates itself from any political affiliation and remarks attributed to Suleiman during the event organised by the City Centre Masjid Committee.

The association has called on political leaders and other stakeholders to respect the independence of religious institutions and refrain from using religion to advance partisan political interests.

Suleiman made the remarks during the Dawah activity at City Centre Masjid, where he spoke against the alleged theft of public funds meant for poor Malawians, including money intended for fertiliser purchases.

“The holy Qur’an provides punishment to those that have been found guilty of stealing,” he said.

Suleiman further alleged that public funds meant for development were being stolen, and that people who spoke out against the practice faced attempts to remove them from their positions.

“People are stealing public funds meant to buy fertiliser for the poor Malawians, but if someone speaks against it, some people are busy trying to remove such a person,” he said. Malawitravel guide

He also called on Muslims to stand up for the poor, saying Islam teaches that those who die fighting for their welfare will receive a great reward in paradise.

MAM’s statement stresses the need to maintain a distinction between religious activities and partisan political interests, urging all stakeholders to respect the independence of religious institutions.