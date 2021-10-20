By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera has been accusing of launching this year’s Affordable Input Program (AIP) with nothing on the ground regardless that the nation is getting closer to rain season.

Speaking during the meeting with ministry officials,Chairperson for Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Sameer Suleiman observes with sadness that the President Chakwera launched the program whose registration is not completed and fertilizer suppliers have not yet signed the contracts.

Suleiman said the ministry lied to Malawians that the country have 150,000 metric tones of fertilizer whilst they only have 75,000 tones contrary to the country target of having 600,000 tones per year.

He added that the committee believes that this years program will not be effective as of last year.

Suleiman appealed to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate Small Holder Farmers Fertilizer Revolving Fund of Malawi (SFFRM) the way is handling the fertilizer contracts.

“It is sad that the country have same fertilizer suppliers like any other companies cannot supply as this is a loop hole of favoritism which is affecting fertilizer delivery in the country,” said Suleiman.

He however also expressed concerns on the company called Fertilizer Association of Malawi which only have 5 members but it has the big name which clearly indicates that the company is meant for individuals.

In her remarks Principle secretary for the ministry of Agriculture ,Erica Maganga meantime the country has 34 percent of the fertilizer as the are waiting for the supplier to deliver to them but they are expecting to reach the quantity soon.