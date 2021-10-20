DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Angry villagers in Magowondo village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkukula in the central district of Dowa have allegedly killed a 79-year-old man on accusations that he bewitched his nephew.

The Maravi Post understands that on October 17 this year, Laitoni Zamitsani died after falling ill for at least two months and some family members accused the 79 year old Mark Kathewera and Chiotcha Lodani aged 55 of having a hand in his death.

The two were ordered not to attend the burial ceremony which they did.

When they returned last night after the burial, they were assaulted and Mark Kathewera died on the spot and his house was burnt while Lodani is battling for his life at Dowa district hospital.

Central East Police Region spokesperson Harry Namwaza confirmed the incident but asked for more time on the matter