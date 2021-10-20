Solidarity match on handball

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lilongwe District Handball Committee says is geared up to conduct more tournaments this year as one way of bringing the game to the masses.

Chairperson of the Committee Brian Khembo disclosed this after the solidarity match which took place on Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Lilongwe.

The match was aimed at promoting physical and mental health to help giving awareness on suicide and increasing visibility of the game as the way forward in developing the game in the country.

“We would like to have a different visibility approaches in promoting handball at urban level, the sport needs more tournaments and funding as this will bring excitement among the youths to participate hence expanding our base”, Khembo added.

He therefore appealed to the sponsors and other stakeholders to help promoting the sport in the country.

Khembo however cited that for the Handball to develop in the country and to participate in international tournaments, there is a need for the partners.

The Solidarity match which was organized by the committee on October 16 at Don Bosco was the first ever since the establishment of the sport in the country in 2000.

The match attracted a huge crowd from Lilongwe urban and it was one way of reviving the sport which has been idle for so long despite the potential the youths have for the sport.

On October 30, 2021 the Committee will conduct the launch for the key handball initiative at Kamuzu Barracks.

The Committee has since hailed all stakeholders who supported them to conduct the successful solidarity match.