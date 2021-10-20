Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his counterpart in Togo on Tuesday as part of his three-day visit to Africa.

The two leaders met in Lome for a day of discussions.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Turkey’s commitment to Togo in the fight against terrorism.

Initially, the Turkish leader was in Angola where he met his counterpart President João Lourenço on Monday in Luanda at the beginning of the trip.

Erdogan is scheduled to visit Nigeria where he will meet President Buhari on Wednesday.

Source: Africanews