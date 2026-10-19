Saudi Arabia executes two Bangladeshi inside Makkah Mosque

MAKKAH-(MaraviPost)-A dark cloud of sorrow and grief has fallen over the Muslim world after the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia executed two Bangladeshi nationals for committing what authorities described as an immoral act inside a mosque in the holy city of Makkah.

As reported by the Associated Press (AP), BBC and Al Jazeera, citing an official statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the two have been identified as Nazrul Islam Abdul Basir and Siti Akhtar.

The heartbreaking executions were carried out on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, in the Makkah region, according to the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

In its statement, the Interior Ministry said with deep sorrow that security authorities arrested the pair following the painful incident inside the house of Allah.

After investigations, they were charged and referred to a competent court which found them guilty.

The court, considering the gravity of the offence and the painful violation of the sanctity of the mosque, sentenced them to death under ta’zir, a discretionary form of punishment under Islamic law.

“The verdicts were upheld by the relevant judicial authority before a royal order authorised the executions,” the Ministry said in the statement carried by SPA.

While the official Saudi statement used the painful description of an “immoral and indecent act,” multiple international media reports described the act as sexual intercourse inside the mosque, an act that has left many faithful in tears and disbelief.

The Interior Ministry reiterated with a sorrowful warning that the government remains committed to protecting the sanctity of mosques in Makkah and Madinah and will enforce Islamic law against those who violate their holiness.

In a further sorrowful twist, Bangladesh’s Consulate General in Jeddah and the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka said they were not informed of the executions in advance, as reported by The Daily Star and Gulf News.

They have formally requested detailed information from Saudi authorities, including the background of the two individuals and arrangements concerning their bodies.

Family members of Nazrul Islam in Bangladesh have denied social media claims that the two were married, stating they were not related and that the family had limited prior knowledge of the case, leaving behind unanswered questions and deep sorrow.

As of October 19, no further official details have been released beyond the Interior Ministry announcement, as the Muslim Ummah mourns the tragic loss of two souls.