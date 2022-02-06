By Chrissy Nkumba

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police at Namwera Post in Mangochi are keeping in custody a Mozambican national Adam Aidi, 48, for robbing a blue Lifo motorcycle.

According to Police report, the incident occurred on February 5, 2022 at M’baluku Trading Centre in Mangochi.

It is reported that during the morning of the stated date, the suspect posed as a customer and hired a Kabaza operator Rashid Witness, 45, to take him from Katuli Trading Centre to Mangochi District Hospital.

Upon arrival at M’baluku Trading Centre, the suspect convinced the victim to keep the motorcycle behind a certain shop and walk to the hospital.

At the hospital, the suspect left the victim outside then sneaked to M’baluku and bolted with the motorcycle.

After waiting for a longer period, Witness left the hospital premises and went back to M’baluku in order to collect the motorcycle only to be told that it was already taken by Aidi.

The matter was reported at Namwera Police Post who swiftly reacted and successfully arrested the suspect at Idrusi Trading Centre and also recovered the stolen motorcycle at Malombe where it was hidden.

The suspect was also found with another motorcycle which is suspected to have been stolen elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Namwera Police has alerted Mozambican counterparts at Mandimba Police Station who have been hunting for Aidi since September last year. He escaped from their custody into Malawi after committing a series of robberies that side.

Aidi is expected to appear before court on Monday to answer a charge of theft of motorcycle contrary to section 282(i) of the Penal code.

He hails from Lichinga, Niassa Province in Mozambique.

