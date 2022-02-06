The news that Alinafe Bonongwe who was Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Station Manager for Dedza district was gruesomely murdered is very disheartening. Very deplorable and sad when we know that he was killed for the good cause of fighting against corruption and smugglers.

It is very pathetic that public officers are putting their lives in danger for the good of the nation.

Recently, we also heard that the private conservation of the Director of the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) was intercepted by unscrupulous people whose intent was to interfere with the course of justice.

We also hear that she is living in fear of the unknown as she knows that her movements and undertakings are being stalked every day.

We believe that it is the Government’s responsibility to protect its officers.

These happenstances are very worrisome when we recall that Issa Njauju who was an ACB officer was also gruesomely murdered in July 2015. His body was found with bullet wounds on the neck and in the stomach behind a presidential villa near Kamuzu palace in Lilongwe. His official vehicle was later found burnt along Ntandire Road in the same city.

Currently, Norman Chisale is answering charges of Njauju’s murder. But it has taken such a long time to reach this far and the case is dismally progressing at snails pace.

Another notable case where justice has been delayed is that of Dr. Kalonga Stambuli who was the Chief Economic Advisor to the former president, Dr. Bakili Muluzi.

Dr. Kalonga Stambuli was found dead in his room soon after releasing a controversial letter that unearthed the secret financial dealings of his boss.

Postmortem reports indicated that Dr. Kalonga Stambuli died of asphyxia due to manual strangulation. Another report from toxicological test also showed that he was poisoned with an organophosphate compound.

Up to now, no suspect was arrested for the murder of Kalonga Stambuli on the sidelines of being involved in manual strangulation and food poisoning. Where is justice if it is gagged or delayed?

Robert Chasowa is another victim of justice. On 24th September 2011 , Robert Chasowa was found dead at the Polytechnic Campus with deep cuts on his head.

According to the Commission of Inquiry report, several notable politicians were implicated in Robert Chasowa’s murder. Among the prime suspects were Hon. Noel Masangwi, former DPP Regional Governor and Hon. Lewis Ngalande, former DPP Director of Youth. Many policer officers also took part in this gruesome murder.

What is surprising is that though Dr. Joyce Banda ,the then state president, promised Malawians that the murder suspects would be prosecuted, nothing has been done. Why do we allow murder suspects roam our streets scot-free just like that?

The primitive murder of Sheikh Abdul Hamid Bugudad el-Bannah during Dr. Bakili Muluzi’s second term cannot just be parried away.

Sheikh Bugudad was the Head of the Sunni Muslim Supreme Council of Malawi who wrote a controversial letter to Muluzi accusing him tolerating graft. He later led anti-government demonstrations.

Sheikh Bugudad sadly die in hospital after UDF young democrats assaulted him. Some arrests were made including Humphrey Mvula and Radson Jangiya. But it is very pathetic that no one was convicted of Sheikh Bugudad’s murder.

Malawians are still looking forward to when the murders suspects of Superintendent Imedi will be brought to book.

Superintendent Imedi met his fate on 8th October 2019 when he led a team of 20 police officers who were commissioned to restore peace and order in Msundwe where demonstrators had blocked road users. There were also later allegations of rape in Msundwe and Bwatalika by our officers in uniform.

Up to now , no one has been convicted of Imedi’s murder and rape.

We therefore request the police , law enforcement agencies and the judiciary to expedite the conviction of murder cases of Alinafe Bonongwe, Kalonga Stambuli, Robert Chasowa, Sheikh Bugudad and Issa Njauju.

Send feedback to Rick Dzida, email: rdzida@gmx.com

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of The author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor



