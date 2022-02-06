ONDO STATE-(MaraviPost)-A-50-year-old man, Daniyan Ojo, is now facing trial for setting his wife, Dorcas on fire while she was asleep in their residence in Irese road in Shagari Village, Akure, Ondo state.

Daniyan had locked up his wife in her room while she slept and allegedly set the house on fire.

The wife died due to the degree of burns after she was given medical attention for 72 hours.

According to Vanguard, a family source said that the husband allegedly took that decision after he discovered that his wife secretly bought a property without his knowledge.

Daniyan, who is now standing trial before Akure High Court however denied setting his wife’s room on fire or locking her inside the room at their Irese road residence in Shagari Village, Akure.

But the prosecution led by H.M Falowo said that the defendant was standing trial over arson, murder and disabling to commit a felony.

Daniyan was also alleged to have disabled the only means of escape (door) by the victim prior to setting her on fire, in order to prevent her from escaping.

Vanguard reported that a witness close to the family, Ajayi Ajiboye told the court that he heard the defendant’s voice during the incident calling for help. He said, “when I got to the compound, l discovered that her room was on fire and I forcefully broke the door with my leg.

Ajiboye described how the defendant’s wife who was burnt beyond recognition, rushed outside into the waiting hands of neighbours who came for a rescue mission and she was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“The following morning, landlords in the neighbourhood came to the house and discovered empty bottles of petroleum products scattered under the victim’s bed positioned at strategic corners of the room,” he said.

Source: www.expressiveinfo.com

