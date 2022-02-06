By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The High court sitting in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 is scheduled to make its ruling on South African government’s application for the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s fate on February 8

Maravi Post has seen a document dated February 4, 2022, which provides details of the judgement says delivery will start at 10:00 am at the High Court in Lilongwe.

Justice Redson Kapindu is expected to deliver the ruling.

The couple fled the country to their Homeland in Malawi in November,2020 just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court R200, 000 bail each.

For long, Bushiri has been saying that he was not running away from any trial he faced, but left to seek intervention from Malawian Government because he did not feel safe to stay in South Africa.

The couple is wanted in South Africa on allegations of fraud and money laundering amounting to R102 million.

