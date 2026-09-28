Malawi Police hunting Lilongwe Kabaza operator over malicious damage, arson

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Services at Kawale Station have launched investigations to apprehend Kabaza operators and other community members suspected of malicious damage and arson in Kang’oma.

The development follows the murder of Kabaza operator Ezra Kaponda at Kang’oma Trading Centre on September 22, 2026. Kaponda was attacked by unknown criminals who later stole his motorcycle.

Kawale Police Station publicist Mabvuto Precious Phiri told The Maravi Post that

ollowing the incident, false information circulated in the community accusing a man from Ngoma Village of being behind the murder.

“In retaliation, a group of Kabaza operators, joined by some villagers from Chiwandila, went in search of the alleged suspect.

“However, neither the suspect nor the stolen motorcycle was found, as the suspect had reportedly fled the area,” said Phiri.

The Publicist adds, “The group later demolished and set fire to five houses belonging to innocent community members”.

Police have since launched investigations to identify and arrest all those involved in the attacks.

Therefore the Police in the area have cautioned members of the public against taking the law into their own hands, warning that anyone found involved in such acts will face the law.