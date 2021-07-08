Malawi govt to give back impounded motorcycles free of charge

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi government has promised to give back impounded motorcycles free of charge.

According to Minister of Homeland security Richard Chimwendo Banda, the ministry will from Tuesday next week, start giving back motorcycles that the police impounded from motorcycle ‘Kabaza’ operators.

Announcing this in Parliament Chimwendo said the ministry has decided to give back the motorcycles to the owners free of charge.

He said the ministry of Transport has arranged that the motorcycle operators be trained on how to use the road to avoid the accidents that have been happening.

According to Chimwendo, the Ministry of Transport has negotiated with a local Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) to train the Kabaza operators at a lower fee of k20 000 from k150 000.

Chimwendo added that the Kabaza operators will be given 30 days to register their Motorbikes and have two Helmets for the Operator and the Customer.

He said Motorcycle Operators Associations will be engaged so that the motorcycles are released to true owners.