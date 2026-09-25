Zimbabwean jailed 50 years for raping three daughters

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A 38-year-old gold panner from Arda Endeavour in Mhangura has been sentenced to an effective 50 years in prison for raping his three minor daughters.

The Chinhoyi Regional Court convicted the man, a nomadic gold panner, on three counts of rape involving his children aged 16, 12 and 10.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place between August 2025 and September 2026.

The court heard that the accused repeatedly raped his two older daughters, often under the pretext of asking them to accompany him to the mine.

He also raped his 10-year-old daughter on multiple occasions at their home.

In all three cases, he threatened to kill the children if they disclosed the abuse, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).

The case came to light after the eldest daughter left home and went to her boyfriend’s residence.

She was taken to Makonde Christian Hospital where she was admitted and later disclosed the abuse to her mother, who reported the matter to the police.

All three victims were subsequently interviewed by authorities.

The court imposed a sentence of 20 years imprisonment for each count, totaling 60 years. Ten years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective 50-year custodial sentence.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the NPAZ condemned the offence.

“The NPAZ condemns all forms of sexual violence and abuse against children, particularly when committed by those entrusted with their care, such conduct is a grave betrayal of trust,” the Authority said.

“The Authority remains committed to its mandate of prosecuting perpetrators of rape and all forms of sexual violence, ensuring that justice is served and that vulnerable members of society are protected.”

The conviction is among the heaviest sentences handed down by the regional court this year for child sexual abuse within a family.