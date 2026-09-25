NBM plc backs LUANAR Alumni Network with K4 million sponsorship

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed K4 million towards the launch of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Alumni Connect, an initiative aimed at strengthening relationships between the university and its former students.

Speaking during the cheque handover in Lilongwe on Tuesday, NBM plc Corporate Banking Senior Manager Shadrick Malenga said the Bank considered the Alumni Connect an important platform because professional gatherings provide opportunities for people to learn from one another and build relationships.

He said the support will contribute to an engagement that will bring together LUANAR alumni to network, share experiences and explore opportunities for mentorship and collaboration.

“Whenever professionals are meeting, it provides an opportunity for networking, mentorship, as well as knowledge sharing among professionals,” said Malenga.

Malenga said NBM plc also has a direct connection with the university through its employees who are former students of LUANAR and its predecessor institutions.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor of LUANAR Agnes Mwangwela said the university considers its relationship with students to extend beyond graduation, making alumni engagement an important part of the institution’s development.

“The University expects alumni to contribute to the institution’s development through mentorship, resource mobilisation and other forms of support. The event will also provide a platform for alumni in business to showcase their products and services and create opportunities for other participants to learn from their entrepreneurial experiences,” said Mwangwela.

The Alumni Connect launch is scheduled for 26 September at the Botanical Gardens in Lilongwe and will bring together alumni from LUANAR and its predecessor institutions, including Bunda College of Agriculture and Natural Resources College (NRC).