Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry: Police Chief Luhanga faces big test, “Why the search was stopped abulaptly at night?

By Kenneth Bwanali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The spotlight turns firmly to the Malawi Police Service today as three senior police officers appear before Parliament’s Ad-Hoc Committee investigating the 10 June 2024 Chikangawa plane crash.

Among them is Richard Luhanga, the current Inspector General of Police who was Northern Region Commissioner of Police when the aircraft disappeared.

His appearance comes at a particularly important moment in the inquiry.

THE QUESTION WAITING FOR LUHANGA

One of the major issues surrounding the police response is the decision to suspend the search operation during the night of 10 June 2024.

Former Police Director of Operations Akis Muwanga told the Committee on 22 September that Luhanga, who was then Northern Region Police Commissioner, was the officer who called off the Malawi Police Service search and rescue operation.

That testimony places a major question directly before Luhanga today.

Why was the search stopped?

What information was available to him at the time?

Who was consulted before the decision was made?

What was the operational situation on the ground?

And why was the decision made to continue the search the following day?

These are questions that Luhanga can now answer from his own perspective.

THREE POLICE FIGURES — ONE CRITICAL PERIOD

Luhanga is not appearing alone.

The Committee is also scheduled to hear from Mrs. Merlyne Yolamu, former Inspector General of Police, and Mr. Glinton Mitaye, Commissioner of Police SER and former Deputy Commissioner for the Northern Region.

Their evidence could allow the Committee to examine the police chain of command from different levels and compare the accounts of officers who held senior positions during the period surrounding the disappearance and search.

The inquiry has already heard evidence concerning the police response, communication, coordination and the decision to suspend the search.

Today’s hearings therefore provide an opportunity for the Committee to put those issues directly to officers who were positioned within the Police command structure.

ALL EYES ON LUHANGA

The significance of today’s hearing is not simply that the current Inspector General of Police is appearing before Parliament.

It is that Luhanga was himself the senior Northern Region police commander when the aircraft disappeared.

The Committee now has an opportunity to hear directly from him about the decisions taken during those crucial hours.

What happened when the plane was reported missing?

Who took the key decisions?

Why was the search suspended during the night?

And perhaps most importantly:

What was known by the police at each stage of the operation?

Today, Richard Luhanga has the opportunity to put his account on the parliamentary record.

The questions are waiting.