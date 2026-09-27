Malawi’s Temwa keeps shining: Assists KC Current coming behind to win

KANSAS CITY-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Scorchers vice captain Temwa Chawinga scored and assisted as Kansas City Current came from behind to beat Denver Summit FC 4-1 in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) on Saturday.

According to the official Kansas City Current Facebook page, Chawinga played a key role in the victory at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, providing an assist before scoring the final goal of the match.

Denver took an early lead in the 13th minute when Lindsey Heaps found the net to put the visitors ahead.Kansas City responded before half time, with Haley Hopkins equalising in the 39th minute after being set up by Michelle Cooper.

Hopkins then completed the comeback just two minutes into the second half, capitalising on a Denver defensive mistake to give the Current a 2-1 lead.

The hosts continued to apply pressure as they looked to extend their advantage and put the game beyond Denver’s reach.

In the 57th minute, Chawinga showed her attacking quality when she broke forward and delivered a well timed pass across the box to Hopkins.

Hopkins made no mistake with the opportunity, completing her hat trick and putting Kansas City 3-1 ahead.

The assist was another important contribution from Chawinga, who continued to trouble the Denver defence with her pace and movement.

Chawinga was not finished, however, as she added her name to the scoresheet in the 76th minute to complete the 4-1 victory.

The Malawi international received a clever backheel pass from Vanessa DiBernardo inside the penalty area before cutting onto her right foot and firing a shot that took a deflection on its way into the net.

The goal was Chawinga’s 11th of the 2026/27 NWSL season and her 46th regular season goal for Kansas City Current.

The victory lifted Kansas City Current to sixth position on the NWSL table with 41 points from 26 matches, while Denver Summit remained 10th with 35 points.

The result also extended Kansas City’s unbeaten run in regular season home matches to 30 games, with the Current continuing their push for a place in the NWSL playoffs.