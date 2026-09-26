2026 Africa Netball Cup: Malawi Queens roar back to claim bronze

…Malawi 50–45 Namibia…

By Edwin Mbewe

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s Queens have signed off their 2026 Africa Netball Cup campaign with a hard-fought bronze medal after overcoming Namibia 50–45 in a thrilling third-place classification match in Nairobi on Saturday.

MaraviPost followed the match on Discoversport.com as the Debbie Fuller-coached Queens were forced to fight from behind after Namibia edged the opening quarter 13–12.

Malawi, however, refused to buckle, responding in the second quarter to turn the deficit around and head into the half-time break with a slender 26–25 advantage.

The momentum continued after the break as the Queens dug deep to widen the gap to five goals, leading 40–35 at the end of the third quarter.

With Namibia refusing to surrender, Malawi had to remain composed in the final quarter.

The Queens held their nerve when it mattered most, eventually crossing the finish line 50–45 to secure the bronze medal.

The victory provided a measure of redemption for Malawi, who had seen their hopes of reaching the final dashed just 24 hours earlier after a 62–46 semi-final defeat to South Africa.

But rather than allowing the disappointment to derail them, the Queens regrouped and returned to court determined to leave Nairobi with something to show for their efforts.

Queens battle through demanding campaign

Malawi had made an impressive start to the championship, winning three of their first four pool matches.

The Queens opened their campaign with a commanding 72–38 victory over Zambia, before overcoming hosts Kenya 55–47.

They then produced a stunning performance against Nigeria, dismantling the West Africans 82–22 to underline their credentials as one of the leading sides in the tournament.

Their unbeaten start was eventually halted by Uganda, who defeated Malawi 54–49 in the final pool match.

The result sent Malawi into the semi-finals, where they faced defending champions South Africa.

The Queens started brightly against the Proteas, matching them 14–14 in the opening quarter. South Africa subsequently increased the pressure and pulled away to win 62–46, ending Malawi’s hopes of reaching the gold-medal match.

Malawi responded in the best possible fashion on Saturday, producing a disciplined performance against Namibia to claim third place.

Chawinga: Namibia gave us a tough fight

Speaking after the bronze-medal victory, Malawi coach Peace Chawinga acknowledged the challenge posed by an improving Namibian side.

“We are happy that we haven’t lost to the teams which are below us at this competition. The youngsters played well but we had to introduce experienced players to kill the game. The tournament has really assisted us ahead of the Sydney Australia World Netball Cup. I am happy for the medal which we missed in Namibia and Malawi Africa Netball Cup,” said Chawinga.

The coach praised the youngsters for their contribution but said Malawi’s experienced players had to step up at crucial moments to ensure the bronze medal was secured.

For the Queens, the medal also provides valuable preparation ahead of the 2027 Netball World Cup in Sydney, Australia, after Malawi secured qualification by reaching the semi-finals in Nairobi.

From fourth place to the podium

The bronze medal represents a significant improvement on Malawi’s recent Africa Netball Cup finishes.

The Queens finished fourth at the 2024 Africa Netball Cup in Namibia and again occupied fourth place when Malawi hosted the 2025 edition at the Griffin Saenda Indoor Sports Arena.

Two consecutive fourth-place finishes had left Malawi just outside the continental podium. In Nairobi, however, the Queens finally broke that sequence, fighting their way into the top three.

Their bronze medal also comes at an important time as Malawi builds towards next year’s World Cup in Australia.

South Africa, Uganda battle for continental crown

While Malawi celebrated bronze, attention now turns to the Africa Netball Cup final, where South Africa will face Uganda for the continental title.

South Africa booked their place in the final after eliminating Malawi, while Uganda advanced after overcoming their semi-final opponent.

The final will bring together two of Africa’s leading netball nations, with both sides now fighting for the continental crown.

For Malawi, however, the focus is on the bronze medal secured after a demanding tournament — and on carrying the lessons and experience from Nairobi into their preparations for Sydney.

The Queens leave Nairobi with four victories, two defeats, a bronze medal and a place at the 2027 Netball World Cup.

After finishing fourth in the previous two editions, Malawi have finally returned to the Africa Netball Cup podium.