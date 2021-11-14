Malawi Queens beat Namibia in 2021 Africa Netball Cup

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As football fans in the country are angered and furious with a four nil defeat of the Flames by Cameroon in the World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Orlando Stadium in South Africa, today, Sunday, November 14 Malawi Netball Team, The Queens have consoled them by defeating Namibia with a scary margin by 53 to 44.

The Queens started on a low pace as Namibia came guns blazing, taking over the charge of the game as for several times they led the scoreline. Malawi struggled losing balls,turnovers which their counterparts utilized.

First Quarter ended Malawi narrowly leading by 12 goals to 11,Second Malawi still led by a goal, 24 goals to 23,with third Quarter Malawi leading by 42 goals to 33 and the last quarter Queens finished with 53 goals to 44 Namibia.

It was a scary result to Malawi who have been dominating some of the countries in the past years beating them with wide margins but slowly now they seem to be losing their glory.

After the match Peace Chawinga Queens Coach acknowledged the game was tough against Namibia. She also added that the game was too physical.

“We made some changes to rest other players as fatigue is slowly clipping on us. We will plan well for our next fixture against Tanzania tomorrow who play slow game and we have to be quick to outplay them.We may have a changed line up against Tanzania so that we plan for the crucial match against Uganda on Tuesday”, says Chawinga.

Malawi Queens take on Tanzania who are yet to win a game at the ongoing African Netball Cup, in Windhoek, Namibia, Wanderers Sports Complex Netball court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...