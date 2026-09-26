Gaddafi’s 2009 UN Speech: The 96-minute address that challenged the world order

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-Muammar Gaddafi’s first address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2009 remains one of the most memorable speeches in the history of the world body, combining criticism of global power structures, demands for African reparations and a dramatic challenge to the authority of the UN Security Council.

The Guardian reported on September 23, 2009, that Gaddafi’s address lasted about 100 minutes, far beyond the 15-minute speaking limit normally allocated to leaders at the General Assembly.

The United Nations’ official record puts the speech at 96 minutes and identifies it as Gaddafi’s address during the 64th session of the General Assembly on September 23, 2009.

For first-time readers, Gaddafi was Libya’s leader from the 1969 military coup that overthrew King Idris until his government was toppled during the 2011 uprising.

By 2009, Libya had moved from years of international isolation towards improved relations with several Western governments, although major disputes over Libya’s past policies and the Lockerbie bombing remained.

Gaddafi’s appearance therefore came at a complicated moment in Libya’s relationship with the international community.

He spoke immediately after then-US President Barack Obama, who was making his first address to the General Assembly as president.

Gaddafi congratulated Obama and spoke about major global challenges, but he soon turned his attention to the structure of international institutions.

His strongest criticism was directed at the UN Security Council and the special powers held by its five permanent members — the United States, Britain, France, Russia and China.

Gaddafi questioned why a small group of countries should retain such influence over decisions affecting the wider international community.

He also criticised the veto system, arguing that it gave the permanent members disproportionate power.

For students of international relations, this remains an important part of the speech because reform of the Security Council has been debated for decades, particularly by countries seeking greater representation for Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Gaddafi then made one of the most dramatic gestures of the address.

He tore up a copy of the United Nations Charter.

The incident has been confirmed in UN records and contemporary reporting, making it more than a colourful detail added by later accounts.

Gaddafi used the Charter to illustrate his criticism of the UN system and questioned whether the organisation was fulfilling the principles on which it had been established.

The symbolism was significant because the UN Charter is the organisation’s founding legal document and sets out its purposes and principles, including sovereign equality among member states and the maintenance of international peace and security.

The UN Secretary-General’s office subsequently referred to Gaddafi’s “ripping of the UN Charter” and said behaviour denigrating the Charter was unacceptable.

Gaddafi also attacked the Security Council, describing its permanent-member structure as unfair and challenging the concentration of international decision-making power in a handful of states.

He turned to Africa’s history as well.

Gaddafi demanded $7.7 trillion in compensation for what he described as the damage caused to Africa by colonialism.

The demand reflected his longstanding emphasis on Africa’s historical experience and his criticism of the economic and political consequences of colonial rule.

He also attacked the 2003 Iraq War and called for former US President George W. Bush and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair to face trial over the conflict, according to The Guardian.

His speech ranged far beyond conventional diplomatic subjects.

He raised questions about terrorism, the assassination of US President John F. Kennedy and the H1N1 swine flu outbreak.

Some of his claims were controversial and were not supported by established evidence.

For historians and students, that distinction is important: Gaddafi’s speech contains both political arguments about real international disputes and claims that should be understood as statements made by Gaddafi rather than established facts.

The Lockerbie bombing was another important part of the background.

Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, in December 1988, killing 270 people.

Libyan national Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted over the bombing and released from a Scottish prison on compassionate grounds in August 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

His release provoked anger among relatives of victims and others in the United States and Britain.

The Guardian reported that relatives of Pan Am 103 victims demonstrated outside the UN headquarters during Gaddafi’s visit.

The Lockerbie controversy therefore formed part of the difficult political environment surrounding Gaddafi’s return to the international diplomatic stage.

The speech also demonstrated the contradiction at the centre of Libya’s international position at the time.

Gaddafi wanted Libya to regain a stronger place in the international community, but he used one of the world’s most important diplomatic platforms to attack the structure of that same international system.

His address was therefore significant not simply because it was unusually long.

It exposed his opposition to what he regarded as an unequal global political order and highlighted longstanding debates over the representation and influence of developing countries at the United Nations.

Two years later, Libya was engulfed by the 2011 uprising and civil war.

Gaddafi was captured and killed in October 2011, ending his more than four-decade rule.

Libya subsequently experienced prolonged political instability, armed conflict and competing centres of power.

That later history gives the 2009 UN speech additional significance for historians.

At the time, Gaddafi was attempting to present Libya as an important voice in international affairs.

Within two years, his government had collapsed and Libya had entered a radically different political era.

For students studying international relations, African history or modern Libya, Gaddafi’s 2009 UN address offers a case study in the tension between national sovereignty, historical grievances, great-power politics and the reform of international institutions.

It also illustrates why historical speeches must be examined in context rather than remembered only for their dramatic moments.

Gaddafi’s tearing of the UN Charter was undoubtedly striking, but the broader historical question was the one behind the gesture: who should have power in the international system, and how should the United Nations represent a changing world?

Those questions remain part of the wider debate over reform of global institutions today.