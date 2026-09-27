MAGLA acquires land for Cyclone Freddy-damaged Mpatsa School in Nsanje

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA) has handed over 6.8 hectares of land to Mpatsa Full Primary School in Nsanje, providing a new site for the school construction after its previous location was submerged by sand from Cyclone Freddy in 2023.

The land, which was purchased at a cost of K37 million, is expected to help address some of the challenges learners and teachers have been facing, including learning under harsh conditions and a shortage of teaching and learning materials as a result of lack of proper facilities to the school.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday at Traditional Authority (T/A) Tengani in Nsanje, MAGLA Director General Muchanakhwaye Mpuluka, said the destruction of the school was heartbreaking, hence the Authority’s decision to support it.

“We have come here to support these communities and the students so they can have land to construct the school. We believe that the land is big enough and away from rivers to construct the Teachers Development Centre (TDC) and the primary school which it initially had,” said Mpuluka.

He further said the MAGLA purchased the land as part of its efforts to motivate learners to work hard in school and avoid engaging in gambling activities.

“We also urge students to understand the role of MAGLA, and that they shouldn’t take this gesture as a way of calling them to gamble. This is a service to them to understand that we believe in childhood development and ensuring the growth of a responsible gambling nation,” he said.

In his remarks, Nsanje Central Member of Parliament (MP) Francis Kasaila, commended MAGLA for the assistance which he said offers the hope of returning into class for the learners..

“Through the Community Development Fund (CDF), and other partners, we plan to build a modern school, which will put them in a conducive environment where learning and teaching is favourable. All this is happening because of the support we have received from our partners, including MAGLA,” said Kasaila.

Mpatsa Full Primary School, which was established in 1910, serves more than 2,600 learners.