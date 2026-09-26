“Mutharika Govt austerity measures not backed by action From those in authorities”-Kabambe

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition UTM party leader Dr. Dalitso Kabambe says austerity measures being implemented in Malawi will continue to fall short of their intended objectives unless those in authority demonstrate commitment by translating their pronouncements into concrete action.

Kabambe made the remarks during an exclusive interview on Capital FM’s Capital Straight Talk, monitored by The Maravi Post, where he discussed governance, leadership, corruption and Malawi’s economic challenges.

He argued that the problem is not necessarily the absence of austerity measures, but a lack of adherence to them, particularly among people in positions of authority.

According to Kabambe, authorities frequently announce measures aimed at reducing government expenditure and promoting fiscal discipline, but fail to demonstrate the same discipline in their own conduct.

“You cannot tell people to be austere when those in authority themselves are not adhering to austerity measures,” Kabambe said.

He said government needs to move beyond making announcements and demonstrate through its actions that austerity is being taken seriously.

Kabambe argued that austerity measures can only have an impact when they are implemented consistently across government, including by senior officials and institutions responsible for enforcing them.

His comments come amid continued debate over Malawi’s efforts to contain public expenditure, address fiscal pressures and restore economic stability.

Recent discussions around public-sector reforms have similarly focused on the need for stronger implementation of government systems and expenditure controls.

Kabambe’s intervention forms part of his broader criticism of the country’s governance and economic management, with the UTM leader previously raising concerns over public debt, foreign exchange shortages, the cost of living and government policy implementation.

He maintained that Malawi’s economic recovery requires more than policy statements, saying those entrusted with running government must lead by example and ensure that measures announced to address the country’s challenges are actually implemented.