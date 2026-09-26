RSA’s KwaMakhutha shooting death toll rises to 12

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-The death toll from the KwaMakhutha mass shooting South of Durban in South Africa has risen to 12 after one of three people wounded in the attack died in hospital.

The latest development was reported by SABC News on Saturday, September 26, 2026, following confirmation from police that another victim had succumbed to injuries sustained during the shooting.

The attack happened on Tuesday night in the Ziko area of KwaMakhutha, where armed men reportedly entered a house and opened fire on people who had gathered there.

Fourteen people were inside the property when the shooting occurred.

Ten victims died at the scene, while four others were taken to hospital, with one of the injured later dying, according to police information reported after the attack.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects and activated a 72-hour operation aimed at identifying and arresting those responsible.

Acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Puleng Puleng Dimpane directed KwaZulu-Natal police to mobilise available resources in the search for the attackers.

Investigators have not yet established the motive for the shooting.

Police have, however, said a possible conflict between rival groups cannot be ruled out.

Preliminary information indicated that some of the victims were known to crime intelligence in connection with alleged illegal activities, although police have not disclosed further details because investigations are continuing.

The KwaZulu-Natal government has also engaged police and the affected community following the deadly attack.

The latest death has intensified attention on the investigation as authorities work to establish who carried out the shooting and why the group was targeted.

Police have appealed to anyone with credible information to assist investigators in tracing the suspects.