Zimbabwean tycoon Chivayo for Mnangagwa’s term extension

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Controversial Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has launched a scathing attack on Zimbabwe’s war veterans after they filed a court challenge against a law extending President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term to 2030, dismissing their application as “hopeless, frivolous and vexatious.”

In a lengthy statement issued from his private jet on Wednesday, Chivayo also denied allegations that a luxury car gift he offered to prominent lawyer Advocate Lewis Uriri SC was an attempt to bribe him.

The war veterans – a powerful political constituency that has historically been allied to the ruling ZANU-PF -approached the courts this week seeking to block the recently enacted law that extends Mnangagwa’s second and constitutionally final term from 2028 to 2030.

Chivayo, who is known for his close ties to Mnangagwa, said the challenge has no legal basis.

“A law was passed by the majority in Parliament and the Senate then Munhumutapa [State House] signed it to law… Ko WICKNELL ndiye adii apa?” Chivayo wrote, using Shona to ask “What has Wicknell done in this?”

“The constitution allows us all to choose and vote for a party and President of our choice… ours is in office as of now till 2030. We are praying that God keeps him… until 2037.”

The businessman then issued a thinly-veiled warning to the war veterans: “We love and respect you and you are entitled to be heard by our courts but zvekuti muka pihwa microphone makutanga kuti WICKNELL chino ne chino dzangu dzikazo dambuka mashoka angu ekupindura haapere GARAI MAKAZVIZIVA” – loosely translated as “when you are given a microphone and start talking about WICKNELL this and that, when I start responding you won’t be able to handle it.”

Bribery Allegations

Chivayo was forced to address a separate scandal over his public offer of a gift to Advocate Lewis Uriri, a Senior Counsel who is reportedly representing a party in a legal matter involving Chivayo’s business interests.

Critics alleged the gift was an attempt to influence court proceedings.

Chivayo admitted the timing was “unfortunate” but denied any sinister motive.

“Any insinuation that my proposed gift to Advocate Lewis Uriri SC was some attempt to BRIBE, INFLUENCE or improperly induce him is completely absurd,” he said.

“YES, I openly admit that the TIMING was unfortunate. Had I known that Advocate Uriri was presently appearing for another party in proceedings involving interests associated with me, COMMON SENSE dictates that I would never have offered him anything at that particular time. I simply DID NOT KNOW.”

Chivayo argued that a bribe would not be announced publicly. “What kind of person attempting something sinister announces it publicly? There was NO secret approach. NO clandestine meeting. NO hidden payment,” he said.

He confirmed that Advocate Uriri had publicly declined the gift. “I RESPECT THAT COMPLETELY and there are no hard feelings.”

Chivayo said he would not comment further on matters before the courts.

“As for matters presently before the courts, THEY BELONG IN THE COURTS. We respect the judiciary and allow judicial officers to determine matters independently on the evidence and the law. I will not litigate cases on social media.”

The flamboyant businessman signed off his statement by noting he was “currently flying over the Swiss alps connected on high speed WiFi on Gulfstream G550 just about to have breakfast,” adding “IWE WOTI E.D ngaasa svika 2030 TIKWANIREI PLEASE” – “You who say ED should not reach 2030, let’s compete.”

The court is yet to set a date for hearing the war veterans’ application, which is seen as the first major legal test of the push to extend Mnangagwa’s rule beyond the constitutional two-term limit.