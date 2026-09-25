Zimbabwe stun Sierra Leone as Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire win

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe staged a stunning comeback to beat Sierra Leone 3-2, while Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire opened their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifying campaigns with victories on Thursday.

According to CAF Online, Zimbabwe overturned a two-goal half-time deficit to claim all three points, while Cameroon defeated Comoros 3-1 and Côte d’Ivoire beat Ghana 2-0.

Zimbabwe appeared to be heading for defeat after Alie Conteh gave Sierra Leone the lead in the seventh minute before Sallieu Tarawallie doubled the advantage in the 27th minute.

The Warriors responded strongly after the break, with Marshall Munetsi reducing the deficit in the 72nd minute.

Tawanda Chirewa equalised four minutes later before Munetsi completed the remarkable turnaround with his second goal two minutes from the end of normal time.

In Bouaké, Côte d’Ivoire defeated Ghana 2-0 in a strong opening under returning coach Hervé Renard.

Malick Yalcouyé opened the scoring in the 44th minute before Franck Kessié converted a penalty in the 58th minute to secure victory for the Elephants.

Cameroon also made a winning start, defeating Comoros 3-1 in Garoua.

David Ningo put the Indomitable Lions ahead in the 39th minute before Manchester United forward Bryan Mbeumo doubled the lead shortly after half-time.

Comoros pulled one back through Warmed Omari in the 51st minute, but Danny Namaso restored Cameroon’s two-goal advantage in the 81st minute.

Meanwhile, Uganda held Tunisia to a 1-1 draw in Radès.

Tunisia took the lead through Adem Arous in the 12th minute, but Uganda responded through Rogers Mato, who equalised in the 68th minute.

The AFCON 2027 qualifiers feature 48 teams divided into 12 groups, with the competition determining the teams joining co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda at the finals.

The opening results gave Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire and Zimbabwe maximum points from their first matches, while Uganda earned a point away from home.