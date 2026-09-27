Malawi’s Digital ID must earn public trust

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi is moving from the traditional identity card towards a digital identity system that could make it easier for citizens to prove who they are and access services. But as the country embraces the new technology, one important question deserves attention: how safe is the personal information behind our digital identities?

Local media reports have raised questions about the technology and contracts supporting the new Nzika Digital ID Wallet, including a US$5.085 million World Bank-financed contract awarded to Laxton Limited for biometric registration equipment and remote software support.

However, the reports do not establish that Malawians’ biometric information has been stolen, improperly accessed or transferred outside the country.

That distinction is important.

Malawi should welcome technology that makes government services easier.

At the same time, citizens have every right to ask how their personal information is collected, stored and protected.

What is Nzika?

For an ordinary Malawian, Nzika is best understood as a digital identity wallet.

It allows citizens to access digital versions of official documents, including their National ID and certain civil registration documents.

The system was launched in Lilongwe on September 16, 2026, with the National Registration Bureau working with development partners including UNDP.

More than 22,000 people had reportedly enrolled by the time of the launch.

The Government has also removed expiry dates from National Identity Cards, meaning citizens will no longer need to renew their IDs simply because the card has reached its expiry date.

For many Malawians, this could mean less paperwork, fewer trips to government offices and easier access to services.

That is the promise of digital identity.

But there is another side.

Why should ordinary Malawians care?

Because identity is personal.

Malawi’s national identity system contains information on more than 13.5 million registered people, according to current reporting.

The information involved can include names, photographs and biometric details such as fingerprints.

That makes the system extremely important.

A password can be changed.

A PIN can be replaced.

But a fingerprint cannot simply be replaced if it is compromised.

That is why citizens need confidence that the systems protecting their information are strong.

What is the Laxton contract about?

The Laxton contract has attracted attention because it involves biometric registration equipment.

According to Malawi24, Laxton was awarded a World Bank-financed contract worth about US$5.085 million to supply, install and maintain 2,400 portable biometric registration kits for the National Registration Bureau. The contract also includes remote software support.

The involvement of an international technology company does not, by itself, mean that Malawi has lost control of its citizens’ data.

Foreign companies provide specialist technology to governments around the world.

What matters is what they can access and what safeguards are in place.

The Public Private Partnership Commission has said the biometric registration equipment is separate from the population database and communicates with it through an encrypted virtual private network.

It has also said remote maintenance access is limited to the equipment and its software and does not give access to the population database.

Those assurances are important.

But they should not end the conversation.

The questions Malawi should answer

Citizens should be able to understand, in simple language:

Who can access the system?

Who authorises that access?

Are remote access sessions recorded and checked?

Who has the highest level of administrative access?

What happens when a contractor’s work ends?

What happens if a citizen’s personal information is misused?

These questions do not mean that wrongdoing has occurred.

They are questions about preventing problems before they happen.

Malawi already has data-protection laws

Malawi has the Data Protection Act, 2024, which provides a legal framework for protecting personal information.

MACRA serves as the country’s Data Protection Authority and has issued guidance concerning the lawful processing of personal data.

The challenge is ensuring that the law is properly enforced as digital services expand.

Technology can move very quickly.

Regulation and public understanding must keep pace.

Nzika is bigger than one app

Nzika should not be viewed as just another application on a smartphone.

It forms part of Malawi’s wider digital transformation.

World Bank-supported programmes include plans involving digital identity authentication, electronic signatures, electronic know-your-customer services and expanded government data infrastructure.

That means the decisions being made today could affect how Malawians interact with government and private institutions for many years.

If digital identity becomes connected to more services, protecting that identity becomes even more important.

What about people without smartphones?

There is another issue that must remain part of the conversation.

Not every Malawian owns a smartphone.

Not everyone has reliable internet or electricity.

And not everyone is comfortable using digital technology.

That is why keeping the physical National ID available remains important.

Digital transformation should make services more accessible, not create new difficulties for people who are digitally excluded.

The Sharp Focus

There is no need to choose between digital progress and privacy.

Malawi needs both.

Nzika could make identity services faster and more convenient.

It could reduce paperwork and help government deliver services more efficiently.

But its long-term success will depend on something more important than the technology itself.

Trust.

The current reporting does not establish that Malawians’ biometric data has been stolen or improperly transferred abroad.

But legitimate questions remain about access, contracts, oversight, data protection and accountability.

Those questions should not be treated as opposition to digital transformation.

They are part of responsible digital transformation.

Malawi has taken an important technological step.

Now it must show citizens that the institutions, laws and safeguards behind that technology are strong enough to protect them.

Because when a Malawian puts their identity into a digital system, they are not simply trusting an application.

They are trusting the people and institutions standing behind it.

And that trust must be earned.

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