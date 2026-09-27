Eli Njuchi’s ‘Maga’ takes early lead on Malawi Music Charts

BLANTYRE-(Maravi Post)-Malawian singer and songwriter Eli Njuchi has released his latest eight-track album Maga, with the project already attracting attention and making an early impact on Malawi’s digital music charts.

According to Apple Music and local music reports, Maga was released on Friday, September 25, 2026, through Royal Image and has a total running time of about 25 minutes.

The Afrobeat project features “Aye,” “Benz,” “Mankhwala,” “Usandisiye” featuring Kineo Madness, “Cross,” “Vip” featuring Ca$ino and Em EL, “Kuche” featuring Teddy Makadi, and “Ma Diva.”

The release adds to Njuchi’s growing catalogue, following projects including Cifu and 23 (The Jordan Year).

His latest album arrives as another step in the career of an artist who has continued to build his presence in Malawi’s contemporary music scene.

One of the standout early releases from Maga is “Cross,” a song built around themes of love, commitment and loyalty.

The track was released alongside an official music video and is among the project’s lead releases.

The album is also gaining traction on Apple Music in Malawi.

Chart data for the week of September 25 shows several Maga songs inside the platform’s Top 20, including “Vip” at number two, “Aye” at number four and “Benz” at number six.

Album-chart data also places Maga at number one in Malawi, giving the project a strong early showing following its release.

However, the release has not escaped criticism.

Rapper Evanz Muzik has publicly criticised the project, giving the eight-track album a rating of 52.5 percent and questioning the absence of a tribute to five Hive Band members who died in a road accident.

His comments have added debate to the album’s early reception.

Despite the differing reactions, Maga has given Njuchi a fresh platform to present his sound, collaborate with other Malawian artists and reach listeners through digital streaming services.

For listeners discovering Njuchi for the first time, the album offers a compact eight-song introduction to his current musical direction.

The project features collaborations involving Kineo Madness, Ca$ino, Em EL and Teddy Makadi.

Maga is now available on major digital music platforms, including Apple Music and Amazon Music.