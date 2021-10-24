Eli Njuchi

Chris Loka

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Two Malawi’s prolific musicians Eli Njuchi and Faith Mussa have reaffirmed their commitments to take leading roles in mental health awareness campaigns.

The duo says as artists want to use their musical power in tackling issues affecting their fan base.

Njuchi, Mussa expressed interest on mental health issues ahead of the most anticipated Lilongwe Music Festival (Lifest) scheduled for October 29-30, 2021 at Lilongwe Golf club where the duo are also expected to perform.

Apart from international headliners like Joe boy, Shekhinah and Chris Martin, the event will also bring together other local musicians including Taygrin, Patience Namadingo, Suffix, George Kalukusha, Gwamba, Kell Kay and the Black Missionaries among others.

Lifest is a project that aims at engaging artists including Comedians, Musicians and Poets in the fight against ills of gender based violence (GBV) and addressing mental health issues using their talents.

Speaking in an interview Eli Njuchi says its high time the general public could to normalize sharing hard situations encountering for necessary support.

He observes that mental health issues need to be treated with urgency saying many People are dying silently.

“It is a need, we need to have this conversation and if it means using all we can to spark this conversation i am up for it.We cannot be talking about it, there is a need to be involved in the actions to have a better and safer mentally supported Malawians.

“We need to protect our minds to things that could potentially be harmful to our mental health. Our physical wellbeing starts in the mind, we should strive to find ways to speak out and share things that are troubling our inner feelings,” Njuchi says.

Echoing on the same, Mussa says there have been several mental health cases involving both young and old, something that needs attention.

“We need to understand that our mental health is as important as our physical health and as such, we need to do whatever it takes to address those issues and i am ready to take the challenge,” he said

Mussa said during the Lifest, he will also share his experience in as far as mental health is concerned.

Lifest project coordinator Maya Kalumo expressed gratitude over artists’ interest in mental health project

Kalumo therefore assured the nation of a historical mental health awareness gig.