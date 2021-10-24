By Thandie Chadzandiyani

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in Kasungu are keeping in custody a-39 year-old woman for abandoning her month old baby girl.

Kasungu Public Relations Office Joseph Kachikho identified the suspect as Grace Nasala Chimbewa who gave birth on September 13, 2021 at her house.

Kachikho told The Maravi Post that in the second week of October, the baby got sick but the suspect never bothered to take her to any hospital for medical attention.

“Until October 15 when the baby died but she never told anyone. On October 18, 2021, some elderly women and block leaders forced her to reveal the whereabouts of the baby after suspicions and discovered that she was dead,” says police publicist.

Chimbewa will appear before court to answer a case of abandonment of a child.

She hails from Chamasowa Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chimaliro in Thyolo District.