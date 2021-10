Wayne Mwenya Mulenga kisses his partner (in red suit)

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Wayne Mwenya Mulenga has become the first Zambian to be officially involved in a gay marriage.

The marriage ceremony took place in Manchester, United Kingdom (UK).

According to Zed InstaBlog Mulenga hopes to celebrate the marriage in Zambia before his extended family.But his relatives will have none of the embarrassment and have advised him to keep his “Ubushilu” in UK.

Mulenga runs a home care facility called Prestige Nursing Home Care in the area.

Source: Zed InstaBlog