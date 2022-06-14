By Sosten Mpinganjira, Contributor

The country’s self-proclaimed Amapiano landlord, Avokado, says he is excited to have shared musical journey experiences with one of the country’s renown gospel heavyweights Thoko ‘Anaphi’ Katimba in his recent gospel single ‘Yehova’.

Avokado, I feel great working with Thoko Katimba

Avokado who has of late dominated the Amapiano circles told our reporter in an interview that he grew up listening to Thoko Katimba who happens to be his mother’s favourite gospel artist in the country.

According to Avokado, Katimba has showed a great personality which some artists lack in the country.

“The experience has been great. Being one of the big people I respect in the (music) industry plus being my mother’s favourite artist, I felt of fulfilling my dream of featuring this Malawi’s Gospel cream,” said Avokado.

Avokado whose recently released two gospel singles are enjoying airplays hinted he has not switched to gospel music, but said he gets peace and comfort when doing gospel music.

In a separate interview, Katimba said he is excited to have worked on his second collaboration since he joined the music industry.

Katimba said as an artist, he accepted to be featured by Avokado who does different music from his because he likes taking challenges.

“I found it to be adventurous because Avokado’s music style is totally different from my style. Despite that he does secular music, I knew it would not be easy to work with him, but I decided to jump on it because the song glorifies the name of God,” said Katimba.

The ‘Anaphi’ hit maker who has been silent on the music scene for over a year now hinted that he has a pack full of surprises for people who like his music.

“This is the new beginning of Thoko Katimba. I am coming up with new music, new tunes and new styles. My official single will be released on 1st July this year,” said Katimba.

The Yehova track which has been recorded at LCB Studios and produced by John Kays in Lilongwe is a thank you message to God for all good things he does for His people and will be released on June 15, 2022.

