By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa on Friday June 10, 2022 ordered the reopening of Chitungwi Catholic Church in Lirangwe, Blantyre which was closed a month ago after being used as a scene for shooting a video.

Queen Sheba shooting video

Queen Sheba, real name Rachael Muyepa confirmed of the development in a statement posted on her official facebook .

“Thanks for considering my apology. The church has now been reopened. one love,” confirmed Sheba.

Earlier this year, secular musician Queen Sheba used the church as a scene for shooting a video of her ‘Chiwanda’ hit single featuring Wikise.

The song is about a woman’s weakness of dressing scantily that she pleads to a cleric to exorcise the weakness.

In the video, the artist is seen wearing a skimpy dress and a transparent pair of trouser.

The move did not please Msusa who ordered for the closure of the said church up until it is dedicated to God again.

Since the closure, congregants have been praying outside the Church.

