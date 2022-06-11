By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Soldiers from Parachute Battalion, who are soaring high in the Chipiku Stores Premier Division Group C, will on Sunday invade Western boarder district of Mchinji.

Airborne Rangers who are on TNM Super League return mission will battle it out with their group C second placed Villa FC at Mchinji Community ground in their game number 7.

Airborne Rangers FC in all Meroon against Extreme FC at Dimba ground

Villa FC who were humiliated at the same venue on Wednesday by Mitundu Strikers FC in FDH BANK Cup after losing 0-3, will be looking forward to recover.

Though their hearts will be aiming at recovering from that painful exit in the FDH Bank cup by Mitundu, one million dollar question would be; will they manage to defeat the Special Forces from Parachute who are on a mission this season?.

The answer to this question will be known after 90 minutes on Sunday at Mchinji Community Ground. Airborne Rangers FC currently lead group C with 18 points from 6 games.

The flying soldiers in their 6 wins defeated Ngolowindo FC 3-1 at home,Mchinji Strikers FC 3-5 away in Mchinji,3-0 against Green Rangers FC at home,3-0 against Wimbe United at home,1-4 over area 25 based side Ekas Freight Wanderers before defeating mercilessly Support Battalion 1-3 in Chipiku Stores Soldier’s derby.

Villa FC, who are playing in the Chipiku Premier Division for the first season after securing slot from Mtsiliza United, have managed to win 3 games against Green Rangers FC 0-2 away, Ekas Freight Wanderers 2-1, and shamed Mchinji Boma Strikers FC 1-0 in Mchinji derby.

The Mlonyeni based side suffered a 2-0 defeat in the hands of another MDF side Support Battalion before equalling power with Wimbe United.

However, it is a must win for Villa FC if their dreams to maintain the second position in the group are to be kept alive.If they lose on Sunday chances will be high for Wimbe United to dislodge them who have 9 points from 6 games.

Other fixtures in Chipiku Stores Premier division week 10,will see Wimbe United hosting Mchinji Boma Strikers FC at Kasungu Stadium and Kamuzu Barracks RSV will take on Mbabzi United the setting is Lilongwe Community ground on Saturday.

On Sunday,Dwangwa United hosts Silver Strikers Reserve at Chitowe Stadium in Dwangwa, struggling LUANAR FC will hosts Mkanda Youth at Nsaru ground, Green Rangers FC battle it out with Ekas Freight Wanderers at Lilongwe community ground while Dedza Young Soccer will host Kawinga FC at MACOF in Dedza.All games will be kicking off from 1430 hours in the afternoon.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...