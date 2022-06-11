By Chisomo Phiri

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Police in Lilongwe are keeping in custody a 34-year old man on suspicion that he killed another over three chickens.

The suspect, Afete John, was arrested on Friday June 10, 2022 after allegedly killing Malekano Kamakhala.

Man killed over chickens

The murder took place at about 1 a.m., on the said day at Milala Village,Sub-Traditional Authority ( STA) Msinde in the district.

John awoke to noises from his chicken pen and immediately went out to check.

He found Kamakhala with three chickens valued at MK12, 000, and immediately attempted to grab him.

Kamakhala bolted from the scene, prompting John to give him a chase.

Having caught him, John shouted for help, drawing out an irate mob who assisted him in beating up the suspected thief.

Kamakhala was seriously injured and left for dead before Kasiya Police Post detectives took him to Kabudula Rural Hospital.

He died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, John has been charged with murder and he will appear in court soon.

Lilongwe Police Station is urging the public not to take laws into their own hands when they apprehend crime suspects.

