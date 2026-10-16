Chibuku Products donates MK3m to Mulhako wa Alhomwe, strengthens cultural ties

By Watipaso Mzungu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chibuku Products Limited has donated MK3 million to Mulhako wa Alhomwe as part of its continued commitment to supporting Malawi’s cultural heritage and strengthening its relationship with traditional institutions.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the company, Henry Mbweza, representing Chibuku Products Limited, said the contribution demonstrated the company’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions and supporting initiatives that celebrate Malawi’s heritage.

Mbweza commended Managing Director Gerald Bowler for approving the support, noting that Chibuku Products has consistently supported Mulhako wa Alhomwe over the years. He added that the company’s commitment to cultural preservation extended beyond one traditional group, having also supported cultural events such as Maseko Ngoni and the Mzimba Heritage celebrations.

“This support reflects our appreciation of Malawi’s rich cultural heritage and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships with traditional institutions and communities,” Mbweza said.

Speaking on behalf of Mulhako wa Alhomwe, board representative Muchana Mpuluka commended Chibuku Products Limited for its continued support, noting that traditional beer is an integral part of the cultural celebrations.

He expressed appreciation for the donation, saying the organisation was pleased with the company’s gesture and looked forward to Chibuku Products’ participation in this year’s event.

The donation reinforces Chibuku Products Limited’s longstanding association with Malawi’s cultural celebrations and its commitment to supporting initiatives that bring communities together while preserving the country’s cultural identity.