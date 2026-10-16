Friday, 16 Oct 2026

The Maravi Post

Press ESC to Close

Breaking

Chibuku Products donates MK3m to Mulhako wa Alhomwe, strengthens cultural ties

1 Min Read

·

·

by

Maravi Post Reporter

By Watipaso Mzungu

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Chibuku Products Limited has donated MK3 million to Mulhako wa Alhomwe as part of its continued commitment to supporting Malawi’s cultural heritage and strengthening its relationship with traditional institutions.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the company, Henry Mbweza, representing Chibuku Products Limited, said the contribution demonstrated the company’s commitment to preserving cultural traditions and supporting initiatives that celebrate Malawi’s heritage.

Mbweza commended Managing Director Gerald Bowler for approving the support, noting that Chibuku Products has consistently supported Mulhako wa Alhomwe over the years. He added that the company’s commitment to cultural preservation extended beyond one traditional group, having also supported cultural events such as Maseko Ngoni and the Mzimba Heritage celebrations.

“This support reflects our appreciation of Malawi’s rich cultural heritage and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships with traditional institutions and communities,” Mbweza said.

Speaking on behalf of Mulhako wa Alhomwe, board representative Muchana Mpuluka commended Chibuku Products Limited for its continued support, noting that traditional beer is an integral part of the cultural celebrations.

He expressed appreciation for the donation, saying the organisation was pleased with the company’s gesture and looked forward to Chibuku Products’ participation in this year’s event.

The donation reinforces Chibuku Products Limited’s longstanding association with Malawi’s cultural celebrations and its commitment to supporting initiatives that bring communities together while preserving the country’s cultural identity.

Related Posts

Maravi Post Reporter

Op-Ed Columnists, Opinion contributors and one submissions are posted under this Author. In our By-lines we still give Credit to the right Author. However we stand by all reports posted by Maravi Post Reporter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Discover more from The Maravi Post

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading