Mulli addressing people at their headquarters

Mulhako wa Alhomwe, a cultural grouping, has called for unity of purpose among all people with different cultural backgrounds to foster and promote the country’s socio-economic development.

Leston Mulli, Chairperson for the grouping, made the call during a 4th preparatory meeting for year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe annual festival at their headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje from 8th to 10th October 2021.

Mulli also announced that Parker Town Band, a celebrated traditional dance from Nkhata Bay in the northern region will also perform and entertain patrons during the festival.

Parker Town Band is one of the remaining honala groups that have stood the taste of time and is well known for honala dance in the country.

Mulli, therefore, said the roping in of the popular honala band was aimed at fostering coexistence in the country, saying unity is an enabler for development for any societies.

Mulli further said peace and unity is crucial for the development of Sustainable Development Goal 16, which looks at peace, justice, and strong institutions.

“People should appreciate the importance of peaceful co-existence. Mulhako wa Alhomwe will always collaborate with cultural groupings in ensuring and instilling cultural values in people for the country’s betterment.

He also urged cultural groupings to join forces to combat child marriages and promote community and economic development.

He, then, said all is set for this year’s Mulhako wa Alhomwe and hoped that the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 will use the event to reach out to people in the Lhomwe belt with COVID-19 vaccine messages.

“We hope government will organize health personnel to provide Covid-19 vaccine to willing individuals at the festival.

“Preparations are now at an advanced stage and let me tell all Malawians to come in large numbers as all Covid-19 preventive measures will be adhered to,” said Mulli, well known as Captain G in Lhomwe belt.

Chairperson and longtime member of Parker Town Band Lucius Chirwa said their inclusion on the list of performers was a clear indication of togetherness and commitment to working with people from other regionals for common purpose.

Also billed to perform at the annual festival are Black Missionaries Band, Gibo Pearson and Joseph Nkasa among others.

This year’s festival, returning after a one year due to COVID-19 containment measures, will be held under the theme ‘Strengthening Lhomwe Cultural Values’.

Black Missionaries Band is also the main headliner for the after-festival-concert at Mulanje Park Stadium in the district.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 and was officially launched by then President late Professor Bingu was Mutharika.