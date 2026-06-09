Young woman stabbed to death in Eastern Cape sparks fresh alarm over GBV in South Africa

By Burnett Munthali

EASTERN CAPE-(MaraviPost)-A community in the Eastern Cape, South Africa, has been left in shock following the tragic death of 25-year-old Retsepile Khutlang, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend during a social gathering on Saturday night, June 6, 2026.

The incident reportedly occurred at a homestead in Khauoe Location, a village near Matatiele, where Retsepile had been spending time with friends and other community members.

According to reports, the evening took a deadly turn when her boyfriend arrived at the gathering and allegedly demanded that she leave with him and return home.

Witnesses say Retsepile refused, choosing instead to remain with her friends and continue socializing.

What began as a disagreement reportedly escalated into a violent confrontation.

Authorities allege that the suspect became enraged after she declined to leave and proceeded to stab her three times.

The young woman sustained fatal injuries and died as a result of the attack.

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

Police have launched a manhunt and are actively searching for him.

The headman of the area confirmed the incident and described the suspect as a well-known resident within the local community.

However, his current whereabouts remain unknown.

The killing has reignited concerns about the growing problem of gender-based violence and intimate partner violence, which continues to claim the lives of women across South Africa.

Family members, friends, and residents have been left devastated by the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short in a moment of alleged violence.

As investigators work to locate the suspect and establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident, many are calling for justice and accountability.

The case remains under active investigation.