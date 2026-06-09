Malawi’s Judiciary faces scrutiny as Lawyer condemns “injunction culture”, political interference

By Burnett Munthali

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian lawyer Alexious Kamangila has issued a blistering public statement accusing members of the Malawi Congress Party of manipulating the courts for political gain.

Kamangila warned that if the judiciary remains unchecked, ordinary citizens will increasingly feel justified in ignoring court orders altogether.

He expressed outrage at what he described as the growing normalization of legal absurdity within Malawi’s justice system.

“Anthu andale a MCP akuseweretsa Court kwambiri,” Kamangila wrote, meaning MCP politicians are playing with the courts excessively.

The lawyer questioned how the system could maintain legitimacy when individuals allegedly seek injunctions to shield themselves from arrest for crimes they are accused of committing.

He argued that the public cannot be blamed for attempting to use the courts to evade accountability if senior state officials set the precedent.

Kamangila singled out Attorney General Frank Farouk Mbeta, claiming the official has been operating under an injunction against arrest for the past decade.

He labeled Mbeta “dishonourable,” suggesting that the prolonged legal shield undermines public confidence in the Office of the Attorney General.

The lawyer used the Chichewa phrase “zalowa chinam’bolonje” to describe the current state of the justice system, implying it has descended into chaos and dysfunction.

Kamangila insisted that the courts must be held accountable to the people they are meant to serve.

His comments come amid persistent public frustration over perceived double standards in Malawi’s handling of high-profile corruption and abuse of power cases.

Legal observers note that injunctions are a legitimate legal remedy but become problematic when used indefinitely to obstruct criminal investigations.

The allegation that a sitting Attorney General has maintained such an injunction for ten years raises serious questions about prosecutorial independence and the separation of powers.

Kamangila’s remarks reflect a broader sentiment among civil society that Malawi’s justice system risks becoming a two-tier structure where the politically connected operate above the law.

He argued that unchecked judicial power and political interference erode the rule of law and invite contempt for judicial authority.

The Malawi Law Society and the Judicial Service Commission have not yet responded to the claims made in Kamangila’s statement.

Without a clear response and visible accountability measures, analysts warn, public trust in the judiciary will continue to deteriorate.

For many Malawians, the issue has moved beyond legal technicalities to a fundamental question of whether justice applies equally to all citizens.

Kamangila’s intervention frames the moment as a test of Malawi’s commitment to democratic governance and institutional integrity.