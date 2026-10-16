Pastor Jorum buys launched Prophet Hara’s book at MK7.5m

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The renowned Malawian based-South Africa’s pastor Khumbo Joram purchased one of the launched Prophet Justice Hara’s books at MK7.5 million.

Pastor Jorum who is the father and founder of Holy Nation Church told The Maravi Post that he bought the book as away supporting Prophet Hara’s inspiration work.

“Coming alone to the books launch wasn’t enough but buying the book to support his inspiration work of writing.

“This is the reason I bought one of the books at MK7.5 millin to support my brother Hara to continue inspiring many through writings,”said Pastor Joram.

‎

‎Pastor Joram’s presence during the event added an international dimension.

Senior Prophet Hara launched four new books which coincidede with his birthday at the Pearl Convention Center in capital Lilongwe on Wednesday night, October 14, 2026.

‎

‎Hara’s passion for authorship traces back to his secondary school days, reflecting a lifelong dedication to the written word.

Recognized for his humility and focus on service over personal recognition, those around him commend his efforts to preserve his ministry’s teachings and make them widely accessible to readers.

‎

‎Prophet Hara said the books represent part of a journey that began many years ago and which has continued alongside his ministry.

‎

‎“I started writing these books when I was still in secondary school. What we are seeing today is the result of many years of writing, learning, experience and commitment.

‎”Some of my Books were revelations and visions I received when I was at the University, My desire is that these books should not simply sit on people’s shelves, but should speak to people, inspire them and help them in their journey in life,” said Prophet Hara.

