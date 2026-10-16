4 cash-in-transit robbers gunned down in shootout with RSA police

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-Four suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been shot dead during an intelligence-led police operation in Umlazi, south of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Police sources said the suspects were intercepted following a cash van robbery incident, leading to a shootout with officers.

Firearms were reportedly recovered at the scene.

Authorities said a full statement with further details on the operation and the circumstances that led to the shooting will be released in due course.

Cash-in-transit robberies remain one of South Africa’s most violent organized crimes, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng recording the highest number of incidents.

Police have in recent months intensified operations targeting CIT gangs, resulting in several fatal shootouts.

Investigations are continuing.

In other news, police in KwaZulu-Natal have opened two counts of murder and three of attempted murder following an incident in which two people, a man and a woman were allegedly shot and killed at Area 24 in Umgababa on Thursday afternoon, 15 October 2026.

Reports indicate that two females and one male from a political party and their two bodyguards were on a door-to-door campaign when a white Isuzu bakkie approached them from behind.

The occupants of the bakkie reportedly opened fire on the five using rifles and pistols.

Two people, a man and a woman were declared dead at the scene and one woman reportedly injured her leg when she was fleeing from the assassins.

The two bodyguards fled the scene and are yet to be found.

The motive of the killing is unknown but political intolerance cannot be ruled out.

In yet other news, police in Waterval have launched a manhunt for two awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from lawful custody at Waterval Police Station in the Vhembe District during the early hours of Thursday, 15 October 2026.

The escape was discovered this morning when a police officer conducting routine patrols near the cells heard calls for assistance.

Upon inspection, it was established that two suspects had escaped after cutting through the burglar bars and iron grills on top of the cell balcony.

The escapees have been identified as Tafara Zangarai (30) and Ndalamo Nemakhavhani (35). Both were in custody for separate cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances reported at Waterval.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Jan Petrus Scheepers, has ordered that no stone be left unturned to re-arrest the escapees and has directed that the circumstances surrounding the escape be thoroughly investigated.

“We have mobilised all resources to ensure these suspects are brought back into custody. I am calling on communities to work with us and provide any information that may lead to their re-arrest,” said Lieutenant-General Scheepers.

“Communities are warned not to attempt to apprehend these suspects themselves, as they are considered dangerous,” he added.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Siema Luvhani, on 079 139 9903, their nearest police station.

Police investigations are continuing.