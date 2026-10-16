What’s the secret behind Scorchers’ extraordinary physicality

By Ezra Tshisa

Watching Malawi’s Scorchers overpower Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors raises an interesting question about the strength, muscular build and physical intensity of the Malawian women’s team.

Their players appear exceptionally powerful, with impressive upper-body strength, strong legs, speed and the ability to dominate physical duels.

Against Zimbabwe, that physical presence seemed to make a significant difference, leaving many spectators wondering what sets this team apart.

Is it genetics, rigorous strength and conditioning, nutrition, professional training, or a combination of all these factors?

The Scorchers’ physical stature has certainly attracted attention, with some fans even comparing their builds to those of male footballers.

But muscularity and physical strength vary considerably among women, and appearance alone cannot establish an athlete’s strength, biological characteristics or eligibility to compete.

The more important football question is whether Malawi’s strength, speed, stamina and conditioning give them a competitive advantage over their opponents.

Zimbabwe’s football authorities and technical team should be asking serious questions about the preparation of the Mighty Warriors.

Are our players receiving the same level of physical conditioning, sports-science support, nutrition and strength training required to compete at this level. We stood no chance of winning the game.

Malawi’s Scorchers have given women’s football in the region plenty to discuss.

The challenge for Zimbabwe is to understand the difference and respond on the pitch. #ezratshisa4life