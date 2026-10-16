Late Mugabe’s son Chatunga arrested on drug charges

…the arrest comes months after he was deported from South Africa over violations of the law…

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, the youngest son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, has been arrested in Harare for alleged possession of dangerous drugs, seven months after he was deported from South Africa.

Chatunga was brought to the Harare Magistrates Court on Friday morning in handcuffs alongside a co-accused friend.

Police allege the pair were found in possession of dangerous drugs. He is expected to appear for initial remand as investigations continue.

The latest arrest comes after a high-profile legal case in South Africa earlier this year.

In March, a South African court ordered his deportation and imposed fines totalling R600,000.

He was fined R400,000 or 24 months’ imprisonment for pointing what turned out to be a toy gun at a victim in a manner that created fear of real harm, and R200,000 or 18 months for immigration violations.

The magistrate noted that while immigration offences are not normally punishable by a fine, an exception was made due to his ability to pay.

The court described him as “lucky” that no one was injured, declared him unfit to possess a firearm, and ordered that he be escorted directly to OR Tambo International Airport for deportation to Zimbabwe.

His cousin and co-accused, Tobias Matonhodze, was convicted in the same case on more serious charges, including attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Matonhodze was sentenced to an effective three years in prison and will be deported after serving his sentence. The court said his sentence was reduced because he pleaded guilty and the victim had been compensated.

Chatunga, son of Robert and Grace Mugabe, has had previous encounters with the law in both Zimbabwe and South Africa but had not served a custodial sentence.

His latest arrest places him back before the courts on a separate charge, with police investigations ongoing.