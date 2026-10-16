FDH Money Bureau rewards 10 more pairs in 3rd “Double Double” promotion

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-FDH Money Bureau has rewarded 10 pairs of customers with K500,000 each in its third ‘Double Double’ promotion draw on Wednesday, recognising senders and receivers who use the bank’s international money transfer services.

The Bureau launched the promotion in June and had already rewarded 20 pairs of customers in the previous two draws.

Speaking during the third draw, FDH Financial Holdings Public Relations Manager Lorraine Chikhula said the promotion has received a positive response from customers since its launch.

“There has been an overwhelming response ever since we launched the promotion. People are making transactions, they are sending and receiving money through our bank,” said Chikhula.

Chikhula urged customers to continue using FDH’s international money transfer services to increase their chances of winning as the promotion goes into the final draw.

“We are excited about the upcoming final draw, which will take place in a month. Four lucky pairs of customers will win K10 million each. Customers should continue to receive money from abroad through Western Union, MoneyGram or Ria at any FDH kiosk or through FDH Mobile Banking to win more,” said Chikhula.

Previously, one of the first-draw winners, Swabila Beaton, commended FDH for the promotion and urged other customers to continue transacting through Western Union and other participating money transfer services at FDH Bank.

“I am very happy that FDH has started this promotion. It is progressing well, and I am happy to be one of the people who won K500,000. I would like to encourage other customers to keep transacting and participating in the promotion, as more people can benefit from the initiative,” said Beaton.