Chiwenga revokes 2017 military coup at ZANU PF Conference as succession fight deepens

CHINHOYI-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga used the official opening of ZANU PF’s 23rd National People’s Conference to deliver a hard-hitting address, cautioning the ruling party not to repeat the errors that resulted in the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.

Addressing delegates in Chinhoyi ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Chiwenga reflected on the circumstances that gave rise to the Second Republic in 2017.

He said the Second Republic was established to rectify the wrongs of the past, and then questioned whether the party was now falling back into the same pattern.

Chiwenga also questioned how party resolutions are formed, asking if they truly represent the views of ordinary members at grassroots level.

He said the party needs to ask itself tough questions about whether its resolutions are genuinely from the people, adding that the voice of the people is the voice of God and that self-serving agendas will not take the party anywhere. Mazvake mazvake haana kwaanotisvitsa.

According to Chiwenga, ZANU PF belongs to the masses, not to individuals, and transformation should come from the bottom up and serve the majority rather than a small elite.

The comments come at a time when the internal battle to succeed Mnangagwa is intensifying.

Chiwenga is widely regarded as a leading contender to take over when Mnangagwa’s second term ends in 2028.

In 2021, Mnangagwa enacted a constitutional change that scrapped the running-mate provision, which would have ensured the Vice President automatically succeeds the President.

Since then, supporters of the President have been lobbying to extend his tenure to 2030 and to extend the presidential term limit from five to seven years.

This week, ZANU PF’s Harare province called for a resolution endorsing Mnangagwa as the party’s only candidate in 2030.

A planned Politburo meeting last week could not proceed amid reported disputes over moves to harmonise the party’s constitution with recent amendments to the national constitution, a development analysts believe is aimed at marginalising Chiwenga.

Mnangagwa has also promoted businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, first appointing him to the Central Committee, then to the Senate, and this week to Cabinet, a progression that analysts see as laying the groundwork for higher office.

In his opening remarks, Mnangagwa said the party remains stable, with unity, peace and stability being critical. Speaking under this year’s theme “From Resolutions to Results: Consolidating Economic Development and Deepening Economic Empowerment Towards Vision 2030,” he urged practical steps to improve livelihoods.

He said leadership should be about service and not self-glorification, and that personal and narrow interests have no room in ZANU PF.

MuZANU PF hamudi zvemazvake mazvake. Tinofanira kufamba tose, takabatana uye tiine gwara rimwe chete.