Mnangagwa hands tycoon Tagwirei cabinet post: Succession blow to Chiwenga?

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reshaped Zimbabwe’s economic leadership and the ruling party’s succession battle in one move, splitting the Treasury in two and elevating his long-time ally, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, into Cabinet.

In a statement from State House on Tuesday, Mnangagwa announced that Finance Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube will now head a slimmed-down Ministry of Finance, while Senator Tagwirei takes over as the new Minister of Economic Development and Investment Promotion.

It is the first time the Sakunda Holdings magnate has held a formal government portfolio.

The restructuring ends the super-ministry created after the 2023 elections.

Until now, Ncube controlled Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, a powerful combination that gave him oversight of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the $16-billion sovereign wealth fund, Mutapa Investment Fund.

Under the new setup, that empire is divided.

Ncube retains the purse – the national budget, taxation and public debt – while Tagwirei takes control of the levers that drive growth: economic planning and the crucial investment promotion docket that handles foreign and local investors.

For Harare’s political watchers, the economics is secondary. The real story is succession.

Tagwirei, who has bankrolled ZANU PF for years through fuel supplies, farm inputs and election war chests, is widely seen as Mnangagwa’s preferred heir to block Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, the former army general who led the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe, has long considered himself Mnangagwa’s natural successor. Last year he openly blocked Tagwirei’s elevation to the ZANU PF Central Committee at Politburo, citing procedural violations.

Mnangagwa loyalists overruled him. Tagwirei was co-opted into the Central Committee anyway and is now in Cabinet.

The appointment gives Tagwirei what he has never had before: a state office, a public platform, control of investor traffic into Zimbabwe, and daily access to Cabinet – all critical ammunition ahead of ZANU PF’s decisive 2027 congress where the party’s next leader will effectively be chosen.

Mnangagwa’s inner circle is pushing a plan to extend his stay until 2030, beyond the constitutional two-term limit, to buy time to position Tagwirei as party leader and ultimately President, effectively sidelining the man who made him President.

For Chiwenga, the message from State House could not be clearer.

The businessman he has fought hardest to keep out of ZANU PF’s succession race now sits across the Cabinet table, with the President’s full blessing.